My only problem was the Constitution and mothers - Zuma

Nkandla – The only thing that came between President Jacob Zuma
making serious changes to education policies was the Constitution, he said on
Thursday.
"If
it was up to me, I would have serious laws about education. My only problem was
the Constitution and mothers," he told more than 5 000 people at the 15th Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust
Children and Youth’s Christmas party in Nkandla.
"When
I was campaigning to be the president for the first time, I took a decision
that I would change things, but democracy is complicated. I said that teenagers
should not get pregnant and become mothers while they are young.
"I
wanted to send those young mothers to college to study and complete their
studies, without even going home...
"I
also wanted the young fathers to also go to college so that they could be
empowered, so that they could take care of the child that they brought into the
world prematurely.
"When
I said that, mothers complained."
'Education
is a weapon'
Among
the guests were graduates that had benefited from the RDP Education Trust and
the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
He said
the graduates were proof to the young children that "anything was
possible".
"When
you have a dream and perseverance, nothing is impossible. If you are defeated,
then it means you doubted yourself."
He said
the trust and the foundation aimed at improving the lives of those who came
from rural areas, adding that it was important to improve the lives of people
so that they, in turn, could improve the circumstances in their families.
Zuma
said what worried him the most was that the foundation had produced many
successful graduates, however, they struggled to find employment.
"We
believe that education is like a weapon that you can use to protect yourself.
It is like a spear. It can be likened to wings that you get after you have been
educated, you can fly, and fly above the clouds and see the world differently
to the average person.
"Education
is a weapon to improve the conditions in your family and the country. Education
changes you... it makes you see things differently."
'We have
no doubt in Zuma’s leadership'
He said,
with an educated nation, the country could become better and would not need to
depend on other counties.
Zuma
said the graduates encouraged the younger generation "to persevere in
difficult circumstances".
"Educating
the youth... [is] important and will build the nation," he added.
Most of
the guests at the event used the opportunity to speak out against
calls for Zuma to resign.
KwaZulu-Natal
Economic Development MEC and ANC provincial chair
Sihle Zikalala said: "The president is going to be the president of the
ANC until 2017, but will remain the president of the country until 2019.
"The
people that voted for the ANC are in the locations and rural areas, they are
the poor, they won’t be dictated to by radio stations and newspapers and other
people who are dreaming who will lead. As South Africans, we chose who will
lead us, we have no doubt in Zuma’s leadership.
"We
have had presidents in the past who oppressed us in this democracy, but under
President Jacob Zuma, we saw policies and laws that oppressed black people
change.”
"The
enemy of a black person would never go against something that improves the life
of a black person. Zuma enjoys the full support of all of us here in KZN, not
on the basis of Zulus, but on the basis of the leadership he has provided in
this country.
"Let
us not be dictated to by people who live in urban areas and drive big fancy
cars. There is poverty, and these interventions will help us. Educating one
child means that that child will assist their family."
'No one
will speak for the president if we don’t'
Social
Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini asked the community of Nkandla why it
was silent "while Zuma was being attacked".
"No
one will speak for the president if we don’t. We can’t be told by people from
other countries that we should remove our president. The president has showed
us that we need to be brave..."
ANC
Youth League provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said: "Those that
don’t want Zuma to finish his term, we want to say that they need to go through
us before they get to him, because we are the first line of defence of the president of the
ANC."
"The
new ANC president that will be elected, we wish you let them know that, they
should not rush, 2019 is coming, they will become president."
Some of
the guests who attended the event were chairperson of the Jacob Zuma
Foundation, Dudu Myeni, Dlamini and her deputy Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Arts
and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his wife, Philisiwe.
Police
Minister Nathi Nhleko, International Relations and Co-operation Minister
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala,
and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, as well as members of the Zulu royalty,
were also in attendance.
ANC
treasurer general Zweli Mkhize was seated next to Nigerian-born American tycoon
Kase Lawal.