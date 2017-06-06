Mystery around Eskom employee Thembisile Yende's death

The body of Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - ''Eskom should start questioning their own employees and security guards. They are the ones that should know what happened to Thembi.''

Thembisile Yende's distraught brother, Mboneni Yende said on Tuesday that utility giant should question all employees including security guards.

"This raises the question: 'Do they really care about their employees?'" Mboneni told News24 on Tuesday afternoon.

On the day Yende was reported missing, police dogs searched the premises but could not pick up her scent.

At first it was reported that her body was found inside her locked office, but Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said Yende was found inside a locked storeroom on the same premises sniffer dogs and police had searched.

"The police came with their own sniffer dogs and searched the building, but did not find anything. No-one went inside the locked office," an Eskom spokesperson told News24 on Tuesday.

READ: Thembisile Yende was murdered, say police

CCTV footage

The 29-year-old's body was found after Eskom workers noticed a bad smell. She was reported missing on May 17. Yende had worked for Eskom since December 2015.

A post mortem has shown that Yende had sustained head injuries and had bruises on her neck before she died.

When she arrived at work that morning, the closed circuit camera picked her up, but a few moments later the system didn't pick up any movement.

On Tuesday morning, Mboneni said that the CCTV footage will be their main focus in an investigation.

"The main issue for us is the CCTV footage. We are investigating why it stopped working and why it never picked anything up," he said.

Eskom had also cut the day time security guards. There were only night time security guards at the substation.

While she was buried on Saturday, her family was still demanding answers.

"We thought that when we receive her post mortem it will be easy to deal with, but knowing she was killed was hard to accept. Our world came tumbling down," Mboneni said.

Mboneni said they had received no formal sit down with Eskom regarding a way forward.

"They [Eskom] have never met with us. Our bodies are tired. The image of her lying dead on the floor is hard to erase."

