 

Mystery surrounds kidnapping of SA journo in Syria

2017-01-15 12:23

News24 Correspondent

SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who has been kidnapped in Syria. (Facebook)

SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who has been kidnapped in Syria. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Details about the kidnapping of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed in Syria remain obscure, the Department of International Relations said on Sunday.

"We don’t have details on the circumstances, motivation or where he is being held," departmental spokesman Nelson Kgwete told News24.

"We confirm that the man has been kidnapped."

Kgwete explained that South African staff had previously been removed from Syria due to conflict in the area.

However, embassy staff in Lebanon were liaising with various authorities in Syria as well as aid organisation Gift of the Givers.

On Saturday, the disaster relief organisation said that Mohamed, a Johannesburg journalist, had been kidnapped last week and still not been heard from.

Read more here: South African photojournalist kidnapped in Syria

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said armed men took Mohamed to an unknown place after stopping their convoy on Aljamiliye Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Mohamed, along with two organisation members, had been on his way to the Turkish border to exit Syria.

Sooliman said that at the time, the armed men told the Gift of the Givers personnel "that they think that there is some misunderstanding and that they need to question him and will return him in two days".

The men identified themselves as representing "all groups inside Syria".

The Gift of the Giver officials and Mohamed were blindfolded and driven around for an hour.  While the two organisation members were dropped off, Mohamed has not been heard from since.

Mohamed had been capturing scenes of the Syrian civil war, including the lives of adult and child survivors.

Read more on:    dirco  |  gift of the givers  |  syria  |  kidnappings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thousands of ANC supporters flock to Stanger for birthday celebration

2017-01-15 12:00

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Longmarket Street

Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Bree Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 