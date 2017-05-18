Naked body of mystery man found on Kruger Park border

What To Read Next

Malamulele - Police in Saselamani outside Malamulele are investigating the death of an unknown man, aged about 35, whose naked body was found on top of the mountains north of Matiyani village by Kruger National Park Rangers.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had no visible injuries.

The deceased is dark in complexion with short hair and is unknown to residents of Matiyani and surrounding areas.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Anyone who could assist with the identification of the deceased and provide any information on his death can contact Detective Warrant Officer Chauke at 082 7231929, or the nearest police station.

People may also go to Saselamani Police Station to identify the body.

Police investigations continue.