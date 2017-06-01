 

Naked, bound body discovered on Chapman's Peak after body found on Table Mountain

2017-06-01 12:46

Jenni Evans, News24

Table Mountain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Police are investigating the discovery of a naked, injured man's body on Chapman's Peak on Wednesday, as well as the discovery of a woman's body found on Table Mountain on Tuesday.

Information about the man was still being gathered.

He has not yet been officially identified.

''He was found with his hands tied and was naked and had visible injuries,'' said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Meanwhile, the task of identifying the body found on Platteklip Gorge on the mountain on Tuesday was still underway.

Previously a woman had apparently gone missing on the mountain.

READ: Where is Charlotte Nikoi?

United Nations International Children's Fund employee Charlotte Nikoi was last seen in that region of the mountain when she turned back from a hike with her husband Chris, regional director of the World Food Programme, and their young daughter.

They had been celebrating their wedding anniversary in March and went for a walk on the mountain on Human Rights Day, 21 March.

She did not arrive at their designated meeting place and has been missing ever since.

Nikoi is an associated director for human resources at Unicef.

Anybody with information to help the police can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

