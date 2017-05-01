Nehawu members plan to boycott May Day rally

Mangaung - Some Nehawu shop stewards have decided to boycott Cosatu's main May Day rally in Bloemfontein, where President Jacob Zuma is expected to give the keynote address.

News24 has seen a memo which is being distributed via WhatsApp that claims to be the outcome of a shop steward's meeting held on Sunday. According to the memo, the shop stewards decided to change their plans.

They will continue with the march to different companies, but have decided not to proceed to Loch Logan Park where Zuma, Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande are expected to speak.

When their planned march started, News24 witnessed some Nehawu members trying to stop their fellow comrades from continuing with the march to Loch Logan Park.

Some were also singing a song which, loosely translated, said: "Have you heard the good news? Zuma is going".

In the memo, the shops steward said for safety reasons, they should not attend the rally.

“It will be in the interest of safety of the workers that we do not enter the Loch Logan area in the light of many threats made for the past few days, on the attendance of the MAY DAY EVENT, '' the memo stated.

ANCYL to mobilise to show support for Zuma

Earlier, the ANC Youth League in the Free State said it will mobilise its members to attend the rally in numbers to “show support for Zuma” amidst speculation that Zuma will face a hostile audience.

Nehawu, which is Cosatu's largest affiliate, earlier wrote to the trade union demanding that it breaks with tradition and drops Zuma as the keynote speaker, replacing him with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, the ANC confirmed that Zuma will go ahead and speak at the main Cosatu Workers Day rally.

Provincial Nehawu chairperson Moeketsi Napo told News24 that he was not aware of the widely distributed memo, and said they will continue with the planned march. However, he was not forthright on whether Nehawu members would attend the rally.

''Our view as Nehawu is that we have taken a decision that the president must resign as president of country. Also Cosatu during the central executive committee took a decision that he must resign as president of country, so there is no way that we can accept that we are going to be addressed by the person that we have said must step down,'' said Napo.

He said the situation in the country is untenable.

"The centre does not hold, that is why we sent communication to Cosatu that he (Zuma) must not address us and rather send Deputy President, it will send conflicting messages,'' said Napo.