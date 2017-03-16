 

Nehawu not striking at Sassa

2017-03-16 14:51

Jenni Evans, News24

Nehawu logo

Nehawu logo

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Nehawu members at Sassa are not on strike and have no immediate plans to do so, unlike like their colleagues at the Department of Social Development, a union official said on Thursday.

"Our members will not be on strike," Nehawu secretary general Bereng Shoke said.

Although SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) staffers had grievances, no dispute had been declared yet and no notice of a strike had been issued, he said.

This was amid fears that a strike could undermine any last-minute efforts to make sure there is a new social grants payout system or agreement in place to replace the one that expires on March 31.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court declared Sassa’s old agreement with Cash Paymaster Services invalid, but it was allowed to continue until March 31, 2017 to give the department and Sassa time to put a new system in place. With years to do so, nothing happened.

On Wednesday, the court reserved judgment in an application by the Black Sash for it to supervise any new contract, and its implementation, to pay social grants.

List of demands

About 6 000 Nehawu members in the department went on strike on Monday, after talks over their grievances collapsed on Sunday night. They are social workers, childcare workers, managers of homes and care centres, and administrative staffers.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union's issues with the department date back to August 2015, and had not been addressed adequately.

Marches around the country on February 10 did not help either.

Their demands include the introduction of an occupation specific dispensation, which sets specific salaries for certain types of workers; the introduction of a rural allowance; for unemployed social workers to be employed permanently; and improved service conditions.

They want youth development centres currently run by the private company Bosasa to be insourced, and for contract employees at the gender-based violence command centre to become permanent employees.

Xaba said Sassa employees had complained about being underpaid, alleged corruption, anti-union behaviour, and nepotism.

At the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, the Congress of SA Trade Unions-aligned union brought Parliament to a standstill in a dispute over bonuses.

The department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more on:    nehawu  |  sassa  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Colonialism can never be justified - DA

2017-03-16 14:26

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Caught in the act: Jhb break-in goes hilariously wrong

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 