 

Neighbour appears for rape of girl, 12

2017-06-13 20:55

Nation Nyoka, News24

Mahikeng - A man accused of raping a 12-year-old in Signal Hill village in Mahikeng made his first appearance in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to the police's Sergeant Kelebolgile Moleko, the 20-year-old man allegedly called the child - who cannot be named - over to him while she was walking back home from school on June 1.

He then allegedly took her to a dilapidated house near the bushes, where she was raped.

Moleko said that the suspect lives a few houses away from the child.

"The minor reported the incident to one of her teachers, who informed the police. A case was then opened and, following an investigation, the suspect... was arrested," said Moleko.

In a statement over the weekend, the North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, condemned the incident, saying that it was a concern when women and children were raped, particularly by people they knew.

Moleko also said that the police were trying to curb crimes against women and children.

The man will appear again in court on June 15 for his bail application.

