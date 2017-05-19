Neighbourhood watch to run profile drive to help find missing children

Cape Town – The Wynberg East neighbourhood watch in Cape Town will be running a child profile drive on Saturday morning.

The initiative is supported by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Community Police Forum (CPF) and Missing Children South Africa, and will be held at Wittebome High School from 09:00, Rabia Waggie of the neighbourhood watch said.

There was a need for parents to be more aware, particularly following recent incidents of missing children who had been killed, Waggie said.

"We request parents to bring along a recent colour ID-size photo to attach to the kit, where we will be taking your child's personal information i.e. height, weight, age and fingerprints.



"In the event of your child going missing, this document should be taken to SAPS which will expedite the process of finding your child. We urge all parents to come along and have their children profiled free of charge."

She said parents should bring along a recent colour photo.