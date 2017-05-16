 

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor sacked as health MMC

2017-05-16 21:59

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Mongameli Bobani. (Derrick Spies, News24)

Mongameli Bobani. (Derrick Spies, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Trollip elected as PE mayor, Bobani deputy

2016-08-18 12:56

The UDM's Mongameli Bobani was elected as Deputy Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Thursday, and will be second in command to new Mayor Athol Trollip from the DA. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - Deputy Nelson Mandela Bay municipality mayor, Mongameli Bobani, has been removed from the position of mayoral committee member for public health, Mayor Athol Trollip said on Tuesday.

Bobani’s replacement would be announced in due course, Trollip said in a statement.  

He said the directorate would be placed under his direct political leadership.

“The directorate has been of concern for a number of months given serious allegations of maladministration and impropriety, all of which are being investigated.

“Furthermore Bobani's public behaviour and conduct had been unacceptable as a member of my mayoral committee and not consistent with what is expected of a deputy mayor,” he said.  

He said he had tried to address Bobani's conduct through the UDM's national leadership.

“Cllr Bobani has gone too far with his continued unsubstantiated defamatory remarks, spurious public statements and recently laid criminal charges against senior executive administrators.”

He said the process to have Bobani removed as deputy mayor would be pursued through council.

In April, Bobani laid charges of fraud and corruption against city manager Johann Mettler, and acting executive director of corporate services Vuyo Zitumane.

Bobani boycotted the first council meeting in January because he did not approve of Zitumane or Mettler's appointments. He said he did not have a vendetta against them.


Read more on:    da  |  udm  |  mongameli bobani  |  athol trollip  |  port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man hurt in fall from hospital window

2017-05-16 21:36

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Your say on gender-based violence: 'I don't think we're safe'
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 16 results 2017-05-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 