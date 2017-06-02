Nelspruit home affairs reopened after assets attached

Mbombela - The home affairs office in Nelspruit was reopened this week after its furniture was attached in a legal tussle with a Chinese national, the department of home affairs said on Friday.

The foreigner, allegedly in the country illegally, took the department to court for alleged wrongful arrest, spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said.

"The individual lost the law suit against the department. The department indicated that we wanted to oppose the matter and, while the matter was still in court, the individual's attorney filed a second law suit against the department on the same matter. Same merits, but a different case number."

The court issued a default judgment against the department in the second case.

"The department was defending the primary matter and was not aware of the second matter. We were of the view that we had dealt with the first matter."

Once the department learnt that the assets had been attached, it approached the state attorney's office to have the ruling rescinded.

The offices were closed on Friday, May 26.

Parliament's social services committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini said the closure was unacceptable.