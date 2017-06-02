 

Nelspruit home affairs reopened after assets attached

2017-06-02 22:59

Amanda Khoza, News24

Department of Home Affairs office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Department of Home Affairs office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mbombela - The home affairs office in Nelspruit was reopened this week after its furniture was attached in a legal tussle with a Chinese national, the department of home affairs said on Friday.

The foreigner, allegedly in the country illegally, took the department to court for alleged wrongful arrest, spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said.

"The individual lost the law suit against the department. The department indicated that we wanted to oppose the matter and, while the matter was still in court, the individual's attorney filed a second law suit against the department on the same matter. Same merits, but a different case number."

The court issued a default judgment against the department in the second case.

"The department was defending the primary matter and was not aware of the second matter. We were of the view that we had dealt with the first matter."

Once the department learnt that the assets had been attached, it approached the state attorney's office to have the ruling rescinded.

The offices were closed on Friday, May 26.

Parliament's social services committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini said the closure was unacceptable.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Truck kills boy, critically injures another in Johannesburg

7 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 18:47 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Cape Town 05:19 AM
Road name: Hindle Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 