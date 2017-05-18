 

Netshitenzhe opportunistic for claiming ANC has lost control - Mantashe

2017-05-18 22:48

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

Gwede Mantashe. (Netwerk24, file)

Gwede Mantashe. (Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - African National Congress NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe's claim that the party has lost control of its deployees was opportunistic, party general secretary Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

"It is opportunistic of any leader of the organisation to stand outside of the structure he leads and throw stones at it," Mantashe said.

Netshitenzhe told delegates at the Northern Cape ANC's elective conference that Brian Molefe's return to Eskom as its CEO proved the party was no longer the strategic centre of power.

He quoted the ANC statement in which the party criticised as reckless Molefe's return to the power utility.

"We are angered by the actions of our deployees, which demonstrate the vanguard has lost its DNA, its capacity to lead, let alone society, even to lead its own deployees," Netshitenzhe said at the time.

The ANC's top six officials summoned Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to ANC headquarters Luthuli House and ordered her to reverse the decision to reappoint Molefe.

READ: Could Zuma be out by next week?

Tensions

Mantashe said making Brown explain herself showed they were still in control. He said Molefe's return was "dangerous". Eskom risked facing court action, including from other hopefuls for the job.

"The first line is to call the minister and say that decision is dangerous. You are throwing the country, you are throwing the ANC; you are throwing Brian under the bus. Please go back and work with the board to rescind it," Mantashe said.

Molefe's return heightened tensions within the party and the tripartite alliance. It was expected to be discussed during next week's national executive committee meeting.

Mantashe criticised the ANC Youth League for criticising ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, after he had criticised the Gupta-owned broadcaster ANN7.

The ANCYL tweeted on Wednesday that Kodwa's utterances went against the ANC's principles.

Kodwa had tweeted: "I feel your pain at this moment, you will never capture the ANC through lies and deception."

He was reacting to an ANN7 report that quoted unnamed sources saying the ANC's top six had rejected Kodwa's statement, in which he described Molefe's return as reckless.

Mantashe said it was not the first time the ANCYL was relegated to "henchmen of a faction" and unleashed on individuals.

"We lose the sense of having a youth league," Mantashe said.

Read more on:    anc  |  eskom  |  ancyl  |  brian molefe  |  lynne brown  |  gwede mantashe  |  joel netshitenzhe  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nadine Gordimer not one to mince words - Bizos

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zuma visits family of raped, murdered Courtney Pieters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 