Netshitenzhe opportunistic for claiming ANC has lost control - Mantashe

Johannesburg - African National Congress NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe's claim that the party has lost control of its deployees was opportunistic, party general secretary Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

"It is opportunistic of any leader of the organisation to stand outside of the structure he leads and throw stones at it," Mantashe said.

Netshitenzhe told delegates at the Northern Cape ANC's elective conference that Brian Molefe's return to Eskom as its CEO proved the party was no longer the strategic centre of power.

He quoted the ANC statement in which the party criticised as reckless Molefe's return to the power utility.

"We are angered by the actions of our deployees, which demonstrate the vanguard has lost its DNA, its capacity to lead, let alone society, even to lead its own deployees," Netshitenzhe said at the time.

The ANC's top six officials summoned Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to ANC headquarters Luthuli House and ordered her to reverse the decision to reappoint Molefe.

Tensions

Mantashe said making Brown explain herself showed they were still in control. He said Molefe's return was "dangerous". Eskom risked facing court action, including from other hopefuls for the job.

"The first line is to call the minister and say that decision is dangerous. You are throwing the country, you are throwing the ANC; you are throwing Brian under the bus. Please go back and work with the board to rescind it," Mantashe said.

Molefe's return heightened tensions within the party and the tripartite alliance. It was expected to be discussed during next week's national executive committee meeting.

Mantashe criticised the ANC Youth League for criticising ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, after he had criticised the Gupta-owned broadcaster ANN7.

The ANCYL tweeted on Wednesday that Kodwa's utterances went against the ANC's principles.

Kodwa had tweeted: "I feel your pain at this moment, you will never capture the ANC through lies and deception."

He was reacting to an ANN7 report that quoted unnamed sources saying the ANC's top six had rejected Kodwa's statement, in which he described Molefe's return as reckless.

Mantashe said it was not the first time the ANCYL was relegated to "henchmen of a faction" and unleashed on individuals.

"We lose the sense of having a youth league," Mantashe said.