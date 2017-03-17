 

New ANC PE leader Lungisa ordered to step down

2017-03-17 12:42

Paul Herman, News24

Andile Lungisa (File, Netwerk24)

Andile Lungisa (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - Newly-elected Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress chairperson Andile Lungisa has been ordered to step down from his new position, as he already holds a higher office in the party.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Oscar Mabuyane on Friday said they had received written instructions from the party's national executive committee that Lungisa must step down.

"We are in the process of ensuring that this is complied with. It should not be a matter for any discussion. It was unfortunate and indeed regrettable that this matter was subjected to a conference discussion," he told News24.

"We should have just observed it, and we hope this stops dragging the ANC into negative publicity."

Mabuyane said Lungisa's position on the party's provincial council was higher than the regional Nelson Mandela Bay chairpersonship, and the ANC's constitution does not allow for a member to hold two positions of different rank.

He said this won't affect any other regional positions in the newly constituted Nelson Mandela Bay leadership.

Lungisa was elected along with 23 others to the party's regional leadership on Sunday.

The province will constitute a new regional council to elect a new chairperson in due course, Mabuyane added.

Read more on:    anc  |  andile lungisa  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bathabile Dlamini sorry for causing anxiety, fear

33 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
Meet Dorah Mofokeng, Johannesburg's dancing traffic officer

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 