 

New ANC PE leaders outline 'radical' plans

2017-03-12 19:38

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Andile Lungisa (File, Netwerk24)

Port Elizabeth – There is a new breed of leaders in the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay and they are speaking the same language as the Economic Freedom Fighters. 

The newly-elected leaders in the region held their first conference on Sunday, just hours after they were announced. 

Referring to the Democratic Alliance (DA) as a mortal enemy and their new campaign as radical, they outlined their plans for the hotly contested metro.

Their first order of business is crime and land expropriation without compensation.

The issue of land is going to be dominant, starting on Monday, vowed new regional leader Andile Lungisa.

"We are going make sure that all vacant land is acquired quickly, so that even youngsters have access to land," he said.

"Section 25 of the Constitution must be amended," he said, in direct contradiction to a decision made by the ANC in Parliament in February.

Land expropriation without compensation was a priority, the new leadership said.

Crime was also a primary concern, he said. They were going to pull on tackies, wear tracksuits and walk the streets every day, taking them back from gangsters, criminals and "amagintsa". 

"We are going to liberate the whole area and we are going to make crime our first priority," he said.

Other priorities were economic transformation, he said, and unseating the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"We never fought to sing anthems and wave flags. The time for DA is over," he said.

He said they were going to visit City Hall every day in marches against the DA, until the party gave up. 

The group said they would reach out to the faction which had run against them for the sake of unity.

Lungisa ran for the position in spite of a directive from the national leadership prohibiting PEC members from running for other roles.

But he respected the offices of the ANC, he told journalists on Sunday, and this would be dealt with internally.

Lungisa is currently facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous harm.


