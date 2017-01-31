New DA Western Cape leader to be elected next month

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance will elect an acting Western Cape leader on February 25 following the surprise resignation of Patricia de Lille.

DA provincial chairperson Anton Bredell confirmed on Tuesday that deputy provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will stand in as leader from February 1 until the party's next provincial council in Worcester on February 25.

Party structures will be able to nominate any DA member to the position before February 15.

"On behalf of the DA, I again wish to thank our outgoing leader, Patricia de Lille, for her leadership. We support you in your efforts to take the City of Cape Town to new heights," Bredell said.

He said the party remains committed to making progress through service delivery and job creation in the province.

Madikizela told News24 on Monday that the new acting leader will serve in the post until the party's next provincial congress scheduled for November.

Claims of a power struggle

De Lille announced her shock resignation on Monday after almost two years in the post.

She said she wanted to focus her energies on her duties as Cape Town mayor, and spread the success of the City of Cape Town to other municipalities and metros around the country.

Party insiders, media reports and the African National Congress have said there is more than meets the eye to De Lille's announcement.

The ANC in the Western Cape suggested that an alleged power struggle between De Lille and former party leader Helen Zille, who is also current Western Cape premier, is the reason behind the decision.

Madikizela dismissed those reports on Monday, saying freedom of speech and differing views are encouraged in the DA, even among its leaders.

