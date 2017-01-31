 

New DA Western Cape leader to be elected next month

2017-01-31 21:10

Paul Herman, News24

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance will elect an acting Western Cape leader on February 25 following the surprise resignation of Patricia de Lille.

DA provincial chairperson Anton Bredell confirmed on Tuesday that deputy provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will stand in as leader from February 1 until the party's next provincial council in Worcester on February 25.

Party structures will be able to nominate any DA member to the position before February 15.

"On behalf of the DA, I again wish to thank our outgoing leader, Patricia de Lille, for her leadership. We support you in your efforts to take the City of Cape Town to new heights," Bredell said.

He said the party remains committed to making progress through service delivery and job creation in the province.

Madikizela told News24 on Monday that the new acting leader will serve in the post until the party's next provincial congress scheduled for November.

Claims of a power struggle

De Lille announced her shock resignation on Monday after almost two years in the post.

She said she wanted to focus her energies on her duties as Cape Town mayor, and spread the success of the City of Cape Town to other municipalities and metros around the country.

Party insiders, media reports and the African National Congress have said there is more than meets the eye to De Lille's announcement.

The ANC in the Western Cape suggested that an alleged power struggle between De Lille and former party leader Helen Zille, who is also current Western Cape premier, is the reason behind the decision.

Madikizela dismissed those reports on Monday, saying freedom of speech and differing views are encouraged in the DA, even among its leaders.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  politics 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Study confirms existence of 'lost continent' under Indian Ocean

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
'I'm a prosector at heart' - Gerrie Nel says leaving the NPA was difficult

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 31 results 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 