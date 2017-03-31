 

New police minister Mbalula has a mammoth task ahead

2017-03-31 05:34

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

We can't make the country bankrupt - Mbalula on Durban 2022 Games loss

2017-03-14 15:33

News broke on Monday that Durban had lost the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. As the lone bidder, the City had not met a number of 'key obligations and commitments'. Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula addressed the media on Tuesday. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town – From Razzmatazz to police blues, newly minted police minister Fikile Mbalula has a mammoth task ahead of him.

And that is to shed the image of the globe-trotting, fun loving minister after he was named the new police minister, replacing Nathi Nhleko.

Nhleko, who suffered through the firepool Nkandla report a few years ago, has been moved to public works. 

The police ministry is not new to Mbalula, who served as the deputy minister of police in 2009, before he was moved to sport in 2010.

The 45-year-old minister is also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee and a former youth league president.

'I respect whatever comes my way'

The vocal Mbalula was on Twitter on Thursday night, saying he was still the minister of sport and had not been appointed anywhere.

“I respect whatever comes my way or even not, I knew from the onset to be in this positions is a privilege not a right [sic],” he then said.

Nhleko’s term has been riddled with controversy, with the latest being a court ruling that declared his appointment of General Berning Ntlemeza unlawful.

A full bench unanimously agreed that Nhleko’s decision was irrational and that Ntlemeza is not fit nor proper to hold the position.

But Nhleko has appealed the decision.

This is just one of the cases that Mbalula will inherit as the new minister.

In 2012, the then sports minister Mbalula said he had no time" for President Jacob Zuma and has rebuffed efforts by Zuma lobbyists to "neutralise" him.

"They came to me and offered me a position to neutralise me," he was reported as saying in The Star.

Read more on:    saps  |  anc  |  nathi nhleko  |  fikile mbalula  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Prasa board chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi named deputy finance minister

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: How instability in government is greatly affecting SA's economy

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 