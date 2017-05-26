 

New state capture report a ‘cocktail of patronage’ – foundations

2017-05-26 22:58

Amanda Khoza, News24

Theuns Eloff, (Leanne Stander)

Theuns Eloff, (Leanne Stander)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Former President FW de Klerk’s Foundation, Centre for Constitutional Rights and the Centre for Unity in Diversity have all weighed in on The Betrayal of the Promise report, saying it revealed "a toxic cocktail of patronage".

In a joint statement, the organisations expressed concern over the damning report released by academics and a seasoned investigative reporter on Thursday. The report revealed that there was a silent coup taking place in South Africa. 

Executive director of the FW de Klerk’s Foundation, Theuns Eloff, said the report The Betrayal of the Promise: How South Africa is being Stolen, provided factual information and drew linkages between a powerful political elite and business individuals.

"It reveals a toxic cocktail of patronage and corruption, all the while seriously undermining the constitutional state. Its biggest takeaway is that State institutions are being re-purposed to the detriment of all South Africans."

Eloff said the report followed hot on the heels of another report released last week by the South African Council of Churches.

"This also follows the 2016 report into allegations of state capture, in which the erstwhile Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, recommended that the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court appoint a judge to preside over a commission of inquiry, to further probe the allegations.

"In response to this, the president, whose name features quite prominently in the report, filed an application to review the State of Capture report before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. One of the grounds for review that he raises is the fact that in terms of section 84(f) of the Constitution, he is the only person who can appoint commissions of inquiry."

Eloff questioned: "What happens when the president is so conflicted that his appointing a commission of inquiry into his own conduct would elicit, rightly so, accusations of in-built bias?

"Should this conundrum suggest then, that it is impossible for there ever to be a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by a president?"



Read more on:    fw de klerk foundation  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Criminalising sex work is ineffective – WLC expressing disappointment

2017-05-26 21:58

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 26 results 2017-05-26 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 