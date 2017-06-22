New 'white monopoly capital' smear campaign tracked to Gupta associate

Cape Town - With UK-based spin machine Bell Pottinger out of the picture, the Gupta family have seemingly had to find a fresh way to manage their image after a mass email leak further exposed their involvement in state capture.

An investigation by Scorpio has revealed that the WMCleaks website, which is reinforced by a number of Twitter accounts responsible for distributing the content, is linked to former Sahara Computers IT “engineer” Saurabh Aggarwal.

Aggarwal joined the Gupta-owned company in 2008, and has his address listed as 3, Saxonwold Drive, Saxonwold - which is directly next door to the Gupta compound.

The website and distribution model have striking similarities to Bell Pottinger’s earlier system, which sees forged Twitter profiles retweeting fake news.

Articles on WMCleaks are published under an anonymous byline and no contact information is provided, other than links to a Facebook and Twitter account.

Scorpio has attempted to contact Aggarwal through his current employer, as well as through his Facebook profile, but has been unsuccessful.

A recent cache of emails detailing correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates has revealed how deeply entrenched they are in government dealings.

The emails reveal how the Gupta family managed to do business with government, ingratiate themselves with senior officials, and even attempted to assist President Jacob Zuma with moving his family to Dubai.

The emails also reveal how the Guptas seduced a number of senior state actors in their bid to capture government departments and state-owned entities.

