Newborn baby found dead at Durban dumpsite

Durban – A newborn baby has been found dead at a dumpsite on Canehaven Drive in Phoenix, north of Durban, police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the baby was found, wrapped in a shopping bag, by Phoenix police after it was reported by workers at the dump site.

"When the members arrived at the scene, they interviewed the workers who confirmed that they were busy loading the dirt truck when they found the newborn baby in a shopping bag," he said.

Police were investigating a case of concealment of birth, Zwane said.

The gender of the baby was not immediately known.

Zwane urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Phoenix police.