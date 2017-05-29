 

Newborn baby found dead at Durban dumpsite

2017-05-29 14:47

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A newborn baby has been found dead at a dumpsite on Canehaven Drive in Phoenix, north of Durban, police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the baby was found, wrapped in a shopping bag, by Phoenix police after it was reported by workers at the dump site.

"When the members arrived at the scene, they interviewed the workers who confirmed that they were busy loading the dirt truck when they found the newborn baby in a shopping bag," he said.

Police were investigating a case of concealment of birth, Zwane said.

The gender of the baby was not immediately known.

Zwane urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Phoenix police.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zille should just apologise - Ebrahim Rasool

2017-05-29 14:47

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: ANC briefs media on weekend NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 