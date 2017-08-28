News24 ICYMI: 'Cannibals' ditch bail application; eye-popping Taylor Swift video and New coach for the Proteas?

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane hits out at Pravin Gordhan yet again, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe takes a swipe at white South Africans and Victoria’s Secret is bucking the bra trend!

'Cannibals' abandon bail application



The five men accused of cannibalism abandoned their bail application at the Estcourt Magistrate Court. They are also accused of the murder of Zanele Hlatshwayo.



Suspect arrested for Hillbrow Theatre shooting



A man has been arrested in connection with the Hillbrow Theatre shooting that left one person dead and several others injured.



'They say we are assaulting people. We say we are blessing them.'



"Vigilantes" in Kimberley prefer to call themselves activists merely blessing "criminals" in their communities.



WATCH: Mugabe launches 'indirect attack' on SA whites, reveals frustration over his 'wild' sons



Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has launched an indirect attack on white South Africans, according to an SABC news clip.



Key 'Project Wonder' allegation apparently fabricated



At least one allegation contained in an "intelligence" document that details a supposed plot to oust Police Minister Fikile Mbalula appears to be a fabrication.



Gang shootout erupts in front of Cape Town court



Gang violence has erupted outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court following arguments between rival gangsters who pulled out guns and shot at each other.



Domingo: My time with Proteas is done



Despite Domingo reapplying for his role as Proteas coach, Russell Domingo has conceded that his time is finally up.



England bowling coach Ottis Gibson is favourite to take over ahead of the Proteas home series tour against Bangladesh in September.





Victoria’s Secret is bucking the bra trend



For Victoria’s Secret, sex sells. That may seem obvious, but the multibillion-dollar lingerie industry has been headed in a different direction of late.



MTV VMAs: From Taylor’s shade to Katy’s spacesuit



Kendrick Lamar was the king of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, winning six awards on a night full of emotional performances, political moments and a new, eye-popping Taylor Swift music video.



Gordhan a conspiracy theorist, Duduzane Zuma purportedly says in open letter



Pravin Gordhan is a conspiracy theorist who failed as a minister, President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has purportedly said in an open letter.



Minister Zulu distances herself from rape allegations



Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has distanced herself from reports that a friend of hers allegedly raped a young woman.



Questions over new SAA CEO's employment contract



There are doubts as to whether newly-appointed SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has in fact signed an employment contract with the national carrier.



WATCH: Schumacher's son drives father's old F1 race car



Marking the 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 win, his teenage son Mick drove demonstration laps in an old F1 car ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.



Ich kriege das Lächeln nicht weg, was für ein Gefühl ?? I am still smiling, what a feeling! @f1 #TeamMS #TeamMichael #KeepFighting A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

