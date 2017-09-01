 

#News24 ICYMI: Guptas enjoyed VIP police protection; Grace Mugabe speaks out; and Man killed as car flies off N1 bridge

2017-09-01 18:40
The property in Saxonwold, Johannesburg owned by Islandsite Investments and operated by the Guptas as a guesthouse. (Supplied)

The property in Saxonwold, Johannesburg owned by Islandsite Investments and operated by the Guptas as a guesthouse. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Guptas and their guests the SAPS' VIP Protection Services during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a man dies after losing control of his vehicle and Grace Mugabe makes her first public statement since the Johannesburg assault incident.

Here is a wrap of some of the top stories on News24:

EXCLUSIVE: Guptas, guests enjoyed VIP police protection

The Guptas and some of their friends and associates have been treated like cabinet ministers by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, with members of the police's VIP unit escorting the Gupta party to several locations in and around Johannesburg.

Read story here 

INTERVIEW: Treasury boss says Gordhan and Nene were not involved in IT saga

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says no ministers were involved in allegations of irregularities regarding government's Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

Read full story

8 things President Zuma didn't do, doesn't know, couldn't say

President Jacob Zuma has done his best to dodge some testing questions from opposition MPs in Parliament.

Read more

Parents show students who wears the pants.....as skinny protest falls flat

The students of Hoërskool Pretoria West have been defeated after their parents showed them who wears the pants.

Read

Grace Mugabe speaks out, but not on assault claim

Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public statement since being accused of assaulting a young model in a Johannesburg hotel, but she steered clear of the incident in her comments.

Read more

Man killed as car flies off N1 bridge

One man has died after he apparently lost control of his vehicle and careened off a railway bridge on the N1 in Kraaifontein, the Western Cape province's traffic chief Kenny Africa has said.

Read

Bell Pottinger appeals PR ruling over stoking racial hatred in SA

Bell Pottinger has appealed a decision by the UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) to uphold a complaint filed by the Democratic Alliance.

Read more

I think I'm a likable guy, where are my millions? - Twitter reacts to Duduzane interview

Duduzane Zuma, who is a business partner of the controversial Gupta family, has spoken exclusively to the BBC, saying he is 'super happy' he met the Guptas.

Read more

Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.





Read more on:    bell pottinger  |  jacob zuma  |  grace mugabe  |  gupta familly

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Treasury lists challenges to increasing party funding

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 