News24 ICYMI: Kim K ready to vacay in SA; Cosatu hits out at Zuma and Mom shares clip of girl born with heart outside her chest

ICYMI: Kim K ready to vacay in SA; Cosatu hits out at Zuma and Mom shares clip of girl born with heart outside her chest

Cape Town - ANC stalwarts respond to Makhosi Khoza's resignation, debate on Tumi Morake's comments continue, Malusi Gigaba defends SAA's Dudu Myeni's contract and Cosatu calls for ANC to recall President Jacob Zuma.



Here is a wrap of some of News24's leading stories

Leaving ANC opens vacuum to those who want to steal - ANC stalwarts on Khoza resignation

A group of ANC stalwarts has urged principled party members not to abandon the ANC to those involved in state capture and corruption in reaction to former MP Makhosi Khoza's decision to quit the party.

'I’m still surviving, still fighting' - murdered baby’s mother

A Cape Town mother, who lost her 6-month-old baby girl to a stray bullet, says she is ready to hear why her little girl was taken from her so violently.

POLOTIKI: | Episode 14: Connecting the dots - KPMG, SARS and the Guptas

In this week's episode of POLOTIKI, we discuss Makhosi Khoza's resignation from the ANC.

The sting in Tumi Morake’s tail

The outrage over Tumi Morake's comments illustrate how South Africans have learned to respect the new, unwritten laws on how public spaces may be used, writes Sisonke Msimang.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian West says she is ready to vacay in SA!

In a South African exclusive interview with Channel24, Kim Kardashian West reveals the secret of how her family name became synonymous with fame.

EXCLUSIVE: People want me dead because of my security industry connections – underworld figure Modack Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack says the private security industry in SA has become so cut-throat and murky that making deep inroads into it has resulted in him receiving about 50 threats just this year.

Read here Gigaba says SAA's Myeni's contract is legal

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has told Parliament’s standing committee on finance that South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni’s extended contract is legal.

Zuma continues to be a liability for the revolution - Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu has once again called on the African National Congress to recall President Jacob Zuma to save the country from "embarrassment".

Morkel wants to know ODI plans

Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel has reportedly admitted that he will consider a Kolpak deal if he is not part of the team's 2019 World Cup plans.

Thousands of dockets need to be traced in massive guns-to-gangs court case

More than 2 800 dockets need to be traced in the mammoth gun smuggling case in which firearms meant to be destroyed by police were allegedly instead smuggled.

Incredible clip of girl born with heart outside chest

Eight-year-old Virsaviya Borun was born with Pentalogy of Cantrell, a birth defect in which the heart is not protected by a chest wall – only a thin layer of skin.

Find out more here





