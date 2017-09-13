 

#News24 ICYMI: 'Radical economic transformation is code for theft' – Rupert; Manana convicted of assault; and meet Serena Williams’ baby

2017-09-13 18:34
(Instagram)

(Instagram)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Some of the top stories today include Manana convicted of 3 counts of assault; Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian introduce their baby to the world and Marli van Breda’s blood not found on axe or Henri’s clothing.

Manana convicted on three counts of assault after pleading guilty

Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.

Read more and watch Manana speak after the ruling here.

Growing risk ANC election could hit SA ratings, confidence hard

There is a growing risk of a postponement of the December 2017 ANC leadership election and this could be a significant negative event South Africa's ratings outlook, confidence in the country and the rand.

Read more here.

Marli van Breda's blood absent from axe, Henri's clothes - expert

The absence of Marli Van Breda’s blood on the axe used to hack her parents and brother to death appeared to revive the defence’s argument that two different axes may have been used in the De Zalze triple murders, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

Read more here.

REVEAL: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian finally introduce their baby girl in this heartwarming video

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian release the cutest video of their journey to parenthood and finally introduce us to their daughter.

Watch here.

ANC KZN hits back at NEC

Top tier leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have hit back at the National Executive Committee saying it does not have a say in its choice to appeal a high court decision that declared its provincial conference unlawful.

Read more here.

Was Ramaphosa's 'file' bigger than Zuma's?

Two Sundays ago, after a failed late night court bid by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop him, editor of the Sunday Independent, Steven Motale published a front page story alleging that Ramaphosa had had a string of affairs. In the article Motale promised more, lots more, to be revealed in the next few weeks.

Read more of the column here.

How the DA 'westsplained' Biko

If we were being sympathetic, we’d say that their heart is in the right place, but their head is way off on another continent, gleefully picketing Bell Pottinger, or, in the case of their recent ‘Biko is MLK’ tweet, cosying up to western philosophy so as to make sense of their incomprehensible South African environment.

Read more from Chris Roper here.

MAPPED: Highest ranked nationalities around the world

South Africa has once again ranked as one of the top nationalities of Sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new Henley and Partner's latest index unveiled in London on Wednesday, 13 September.

See here.

ANC alliance's current operating model must change - SACP and Cosatu

The ANC's alliance partners in Gauteng are calling for a reconfigured alliance.

Read more here.

Johann Rupert: Radical economic transformation just a code word for theft

South Africa's richest man, Johann Rupert, said “radical economic transformation,” the policy championed by President Jacob Zuma to reduce racial inequality, is no more than theft.

Read here.

Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  johann rupert  |  mduduzi manana  |  serena williams  |  van breda murders

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Employee of slain farmer was afraid at the scene of the incident

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Entrepreneur creates beautiful furniture creations made from old re purposed tires
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 12 2017-09-12 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 