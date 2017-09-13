#News24 ICYMI: 'Radical economic transformation is code for theft' – Rupert; Manana convicted of assault; and meet Serena Williams’ baby

Cape Town – Some of the top stories today include Manana convicted of 3 counts of assault; Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian introduce their baby to the world and Marli van Breda’s blood not found on axe or Henri’s clothing.



Manana convicted on three counts of assault after pleading guilty

Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.

Growing risk ANC election could hit SA ratings, confidence hard

There is a growing risk of a postponement of the December 2017 ANC leadership election and this could be a significant negative event South Africa's ratings outlook, confidence in the country and the rand.

Marli van Breda's blood absent from axe, Henri's clothes - expert

The absence of Marli Van Breda’s blood on the axe used to hack her parents and brother to death appeared to revive the defence’s argument that two different axes may have been used in the De Zalze triple murders, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.



REVEAL: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian finally introduce their baby girl in this heartwarming video

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian release the cutest video of their journey to parenthood and finally introduce us to their daughter.

ANC KZN hits back at NEC

Top tier leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have hit back at the National Executive Committee saying it does not have a say in its choice to appeal a high court decision that declared its provincial conference unlawful.

Was Ramaphosa's 'file' bigger than Zuma's?

Two Sundays ago, after a failed late night court bid by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop him, editor of the Sunday Independent, Steven Motale published a front page story alleging that Ramaphosa had had a string of affairs. In the article Motale promised more, lots more, to be revealed in the next few weeks.

How the DA 'westsplained' Biko



If we were being sympathetic, we’d say that their heart is in the right place, but their head is way off on another continent, gleefully picketing Bell Pottinger, or, in the case of their recent ‘Biko is MLK’ tweet, cosying up to western philosophy so as to make sense of their incomprehensible South African environment.

MAPPED: Highest ranked nationalities around the world

South Africa has once again ranked as one of the top nationalities of Sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new Henley and Partner's latest index unveiled in London on Wednesday, 13 September.

ANC alliance's current operating model must change - SACP and Cosatu

The ANC's alliance partners in Gauteng are calling for a reconfigured alliance.

Johann Rupert: Radical economic transformation just a code word for theft

South Africa's richest man, Johann Rupert, said “radical economic transformation,” the policy championed by President Jacob Zuma to reduce racial inequality, is no more than theft.

