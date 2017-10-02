 

#News24 ICYMI: Las Vegas shooting 'worst in US history'; Forensic analyst 'poured samples down the drain'; and 4 arrests after Cape Town murders

2017-10-02 18:21
Las Vegas police sweep through a convention centre area during a lockdown at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation. (AP)

Las Vegas police sweep through a convention centre area during a lockdown at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation. (AP)

Cape Town – 'Worst shooting’ in American history as 58 people are killed; Four arrests made in the Marikana informal settlement after 11 people were murdered  and watch a hijacking in Bedfordview.

Here are some of today’s top stories.

No reports of South Africans killed or injured in Las Vegas shooting - Dirco

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is still trying to confirm whether any South Africans were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 people dead and scores more injured.

Read here and follow our live report here.

Former ANC councillor shot dead in KZN

A former African National Congress councillor and long-time activist near Richards Bay, north of Durban, has been gunned down.

Read more here.

EXCLUSIVE: Forensic analyst 'poured samples down the drain'

A forensic analyst at the Pretoria Forensic Laboratory may have been reporting fictitious drug and toxin results for years, potentially putting hundreds of criminal and insurance claims at risk.

Read the story here.

Four arrests made after Marikana shootings

Four people have been arrested in the Marikana informal settlement of Philippi, Cape Town following the murder of 11 people at the weekend, Western Cape police said.

Read here.

De Lille hits out at JP Smith over 'malicious, defamatory remarks'

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has hit out at mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, accusing him of spreading "malicious and defamatory remarks" relating to upgrades at her home.

Read more here.

SIU to prioritise Eskom probe, awaits Zuma nod

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it would prioritise the investigation into allegations of corruption and state capture at Eskom, after having received all the necessary documents from the Department of Public Enterprises.

Fin24 has more here.

BREAKTHROUGH: Hawks probe leads to arrest in Camps Bay shooting

A suspect has been arrested for a shooting in an upmarket Camps Bay establishment in which two patrons were wounded in April – an incident linked to underworld violence.

Read here.

WATCH: Shots fired during Bedfordview hijacking

Four armed men took off with a hijacked VW Jetta after firing two shots at a guard in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Watch here.

Rameez Patel in court for mother's murder

A prominent Limpopo businessman who is currently out on bail for his wife's murder appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's court in connection with another murder - his mother's.

Read more here.

Tshwane first city in SA to use Compressed Natural Gas propelled buses

The City Tshwane has become the first city in South Africa to use buses that run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Read more here.

Steenkamp and Pistorius families left in the dark about new Lifetime movie

The Juice can confirm that the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were not consulted during the making of the movie Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer.

Read here.

De Lille hits out at JP Smith over 'malicious, defamatory remarks'
2017-10-02 17:33

2017-10-02 17:33

