News24 ICYMI: Zuma's alleged 'long, determined kiss'; Clashes in Hout Bay and Kleinmond; And former SA cricketer jailed for rape

Cape Town - There is a twist in the 'spy tapes' case involving President Jacob Zuma, e-tolls is here to stay, vows Sanral and the R14m windfall student can't take the blame alone, says Parliament.

Here are some of News24's leading stories:

Former SA cricketer jailed for rape



Former South African domestic cricketer Dion Taljard has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of raping an unnamed woman 150 times over a period of 10 years.



Sport24 has the full story



R14m windfall student can't carry blame alone - Parliament



The university student who spent R818 000 of the R14m which was mistakenly paid into her account should not carry the blame alone, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has said.



Read



'Spy tapes': Judgment reserved after Zuma, NPA about-turn



The Supreme Court of Appeal has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority conceded that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe's decision not to prosecute Zuma on corruption charges was irrational.



Jeanette Chabalala filed this story



We won't scrap e-tolls - Sanral



Abandoning e-tolls is not on the table, says Sanral's Vusi Mona in response to media reports that the roads agency is considering turning to fuel levies.



More



Journalist alleges President Zuma forcibly gave her 'long, determined kiss'



A journalist has alleged in a new book that President Jacob Zuma forced himself upon her and gave her a "long, determined kiss" before she managed to pull away.



Read more on HUFFPOST SA



Moyane accused of lying about his role in Gordhan 'witch hunt'



Despite Tom Moyane being explicitly implicated as the instigator of charges laid against former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, he has denied under oath that he was responsible.



Find out more here



Club 'takeovers' and murders - the lead up to the latest underworld shooting



Ructions in the club security scene in Johannesburg have played out in the week running up to alleged Sexy Boys gangster Jerome "Donkie" Booysen again being shot at.



More



Would-be robbers cause car crash after Joburg homeowner opens fire



Alleged robbers who hastily fled after a homeowner fired a warning shot, crashed into another vehicle in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.



It's believed the suspects, who were travelling in a white Land Rover, attempted to rob a house on Ditton Avenue.



Police teams and drone keeping close eye on Kleinmond following protests



Police officers are stationed in nyalas around the seaside town of Kleinmond which was the scene of violent protests which had turned the area into what some residents have described as a warzone.



Read the full story



GALLERY: Daring images of Hout Bay protest



Protests have flared up in Hout Bay over fishing rights and service delivery with police clashing with residents in a bid to quell the uproar. Here are some imaged by Justin Sullivan.



See

A woman shouts during a protest in Hout Bay while a barricade made of fire burns in the background. (Justin Sullivan)

The lost Rohingya boy...



A Rohingya boy from Myanmar followed strangers from other villages across rivers and jungle until they reached Bangladesh, where he had no family and no idea where to go.

Find out more here

Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.



