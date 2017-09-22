 

News24 journalist detained, manhandled

2017-09-22 21:47
Kaveel Singh. (Supplied)

Kaveel Singh. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A News24 journalist, who was detained and manhandled by security guards at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping, intends pressing charges against the security officials involved. 

Kaveel Singh said he was "assaulted" on Friday afternoon after he filmed a scuffle and apparent arrest of two men by mall security guards. 

"I was in the middle of buying boots when I heard a commotion and went outside. I saw security dragging away two men – they appeared to have been assaulting the two men - and I got my camera out and started recording," Singh said. 

"When I got closer, the guys in front said I must stop recording. Even when I showed him my credentials, which were coincidentally hanging around my neck, they said they didn’t care."

In video footage of the incident, security officials can be heard instructing Singh to stop recording before they apprehended him. 

Singh can be heard saying, "this is a public space and I am from News24", to which the security guards reply, "we don’t care".

Singh said he was dragged and shoved around by six security guards who took him to an "interview room" in the shopping centre’s parking lot.

"During the scuffle, a security guard – a quite large security guard – tried taking my phone, and said I should delete the footage."

He said he was kept outside the "interview room" for more than an hour before security officials released him, after News24’s lawyer got involved. 

Gateway Theatre of Shopping said they were "aware of the situation" and were investigating the incident. 

Singh plans to lay assault charges against the security guards on Saturday morning. 

"It is important for people to know and to see criminals being apprehended where criminals are actually targeting people. Maybe Gateway isn't as safe as people thought it should be," he said. 


Read more on:    durban  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICTURES: Tutu makes rare appearance at African art museum

2017-09-22 21:27

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 