 

News24 partners with amaBhungane and Daily Maverick to expose #GuptaLeaks

2017-06-05 07:56

Adriaan Basson

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, City Press)

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa has a vibrant, competitive independent media that continues to hold power to account despite continuous threats by politicians, crooks and even gangsters to shut us up.

Under normal circumstances we race against each other to break stories and type the word "EXCLUSIVE" in front of our headlines. We take enormous pride when, after digging up the dirt, we can tell the public: Look what we found!

There is something incredibly healthy about a bunch of clever journalists, driven by their passion to make the world a better place, chasing after bandits and bullies to reveal the truth in the public interest. And to do so first.

But these are not normal times.

The leak of a few hundred gigabytes of data containing 100 000 to 200 000 emails sent between the Gupta brothers, the Zuma "heir apparent" Duduzane and their business partners represents a turning point in post-apartheid South African history.

Yes, we have all written about the scandals surrounding President Jacob Zuma’s presidency from even before he became president of the ANC in 2007, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s scathing report on state capture.

But never before has the depth and scale of the rot been exposed like now through the #GuptaLeaks. The stench is unbearable.

We have therefore decided to put competition aside for a moment and co-operate with our colleagues at amaBhungane, the independent investigative non-profit, and the Daily Maverick, which was first approached with the emails.
The moment is too big to let competition stand in the way of our national duty.

Over the next few days and weeks some of the country’s finest investigative journalists will together trawl through thousands and thousands of pages of messages and documents to put together a much clearer picture of state capture than what we know at this point.

Their work will be published on News24, the Daily Maverick and amaBhungane simultaneously.

 - Visit our Special Report on the #GuptaLeaks that will be updated continuously.

Read more on:    gupta familly  |  jacob zuma  |  media  |  gupta leaks  |  gupta emails

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CCMA to hear Adrian Lackay's case against SARS

2017-06-05 07:21

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 