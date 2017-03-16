News24 wins big at #Bookmarks2017

Johannesburg – News24 won several awards at the annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday, including one for best online publisher in South Africa.
"It's well-deserved recognition for their hard work during a crazy news year that saw seismic shifts in South Africa's political landscape," editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said.
"These awards confirm our mantra that a combination of excellent, probing journalism, great user experience and the smart use of data is a recipe for sustainable success. Long live digital journalism!"
News24's accolades included two gold, six silver and a bronze award in the following categories:
Gold - Mobile publication, News24 election app
Gold - Publisher site, News24
Silver - Live event coverage, #FeesMustFall
Silver - Live event coverage, 2016 Elections
Silver - Online News Video, News24 Video
Silver - Publisher apps, Elections 2016
Silver - Publisher apps, News24 app
Silver - Mobile Publication, News24
Bronze - Feature on Hlaudi Motsoeneng
News24 news editor Ahmed Areff said it is wonderful to see the team's passion acknowledged.
"These awards represent the skills, hard work, dedication, long hours and actual blood of our News24 team," he said.
"We have devoted ourselves to not only journalism, but also giving a voice to the voiceless, and pursuing truth among all the falsehood."
The Bookmark Awards was launched nine years ago to recognise excellence in digital publishing.