 

News24 wins big at #Bookmarks2017

2017-03-16 22:47

James de Villiers, News24

Some of the awards won by News24.

Some of the awards won by News24.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Bolt, Neethling & du Plessis rock Monaco red carpet

2017-02-16 10:34

International and local sport stars graced the red carpet in Monaco for the 17th annual Laureus Sports Awards on Tuesday. Find out who we ran in to. Watch.WATCH

Johannesburg – News24 won several awards at the annual Bookmark Awards on Thursday, including one for best online publisher in South Africa.

"It's well-deserved recognition for their hard work during a crazy news year that saw seismic shifts in South Africa's political landscape," editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said.

"These awards confirm our mantra that a combination of excellent, probing journalism, great user experience and the smart use of data is a recipe for sustainable success. Long live digital journalism!"

News24's accolades included two gold, six silver and a bronze award in the following categories:

Gold - Mobile publication, News24 election app

Gold - Publisher site, News24

Silver - Live event coverage, #FeesMustFall

Silver - Live event coverage, 2016 Elections

Silver - Online News Video, News24 Video

Silver - Publisher apps, Elections 2016

Silver - Publisher apps, News24 app

Silver - Mobile Publication, News24

Bronze - Feature on Hlaudi Motsoeneng

News24 news editor Ahmed Areff said it is wonderful to see the team's passion acknowledged.

"These awards represent the skills, hard work, dedication, long hours and actual blood of our News24 team," he said.

"We have devoted ourselves to not only journalism, but also giving a voice to the voiceless, and pursuing truth among all the falsehood."

The Bookmark Awards was launched nine years ago to recognise excellence in digital publishing.

Read more on:    fees must fall  |  local elecitons 2016  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman electrocuted while fixing plug

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Video raises concerns over animal testing

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:27 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Somerset West 12:52 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 