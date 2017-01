Nhleko to announce results of 'safer festive season' effort

Johannesburg – Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko will brief media on his department’s “safer festive season” operations in Pretoria on Thursday.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane is also expected to attend.

They will announce the outcome of police operations conducted nationally between October 2016 and January 2017 to reduce crime during the festive season.