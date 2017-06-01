 

Night nurse on R30m fraud charges

2017-06-01 12:46

Jenni Evans, News24

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A 52-year-old Cape Town nurse was arrested for allegedly fleecing specialists out of at least R30m in a fake investment scheme, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the ex-financial services provider, also a stockbroker, was arrested during night shift at a private clinic in the city on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old man allegedly duped mostly specialists in the Western Cape between 2004 and 2014 into parting with their money for high-yield investment returns.

However, he allegedly spent the money on himself instead.

He is expected to face charges related to fraud, theft and money laundering after his arrests by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another cellphone store robbed in Durban

2017-06-01 12:01

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
'Uproot all corrupt allies and not Zuma alone' - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 