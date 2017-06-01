Night nurse on R30m fraud charges

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A 52-year-old Cape Town nurse was arrested for allegedly fleecing specialists out of at least R30m in a fake investment scheme, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the ex-financial services provider, also a stockbroker, was arrested during night shift at a private clinic in the city on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old man allegedly duped mostly specialists in the Western Cape between 2004 and 2014 into parting with their money for high-yield investment returns.

However, he allegedly spent the money on himself instead.

He is expected to face charges related to fraud, theft and money laundering after his arrests by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit.

