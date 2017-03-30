 

LIVE: 9 ministers to be affected by reshuffle

2017-03-30 21:36

The ANC's top six held an urgent meeting at short notice at the presidential home, Mahlambandlopfu. Some ministers were informed to be on standby. And News24 understands a reshuffle is imminent.


Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Gallo Images)
22:38
The following ministers will apparently be affected by the cabinet reshuffle: Pravin Gordhan (finance), Aaron Motsoaledi (health), Rob Davies (trade and industry), Ebrahim Patel (economic development), Thulas Nxesi (public works), Blade Nzimande (higher education), David Mahlobo (intelligence), Derek Hanekom (tourism), Fikile Mbalula (sport), Nkosinathi Nhleko (police), Lynne Brown (public enterprises), Bathabile Dlamini (social development) and Susan Shabangu (women).
22:36
22:27
No formal confirmation yet of who will replace Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, but ANC MP Sifiso Buthelezi's name is being mentioned frequently.
22:25
ANN7 reports that Bathabile Dlamini will become the new Women's Minister in the presidency and Susan Shabangu the new Social Development Minister.
22:19
According to News24's sources the following ministers will be axed: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan; Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown; Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
22:18
22:17
News24 understands Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula will be the new police minister.
22:16

Brian Molefe, recently sworn-in Member of Parliament and former Eskom CEO, who was named in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report for his close ties with the Gupta family. 

Molefe was widely touted as possible finance minister and the Zuma camp will no doubt promote his extensive experience at National Treasury, where he served as a senior manager.

He moved on to run the Public Investment Corporation where he took on big companies for not appointing enough black South Africans to their boards, the Sunday Times reported. 

Molefe also had a successful stint as Transnet CEO before he was seconded to take over the reins at Eskom in 2015, which at the time was plagued by blackouts and management troubles. 

In November last year, Molefe tearfully resigned from the power utility after he was named in the State of Capture report.

He said at the time he was doing so to “clear his name”.  His name was widely touted as a possible to take over the position last year. The Zuma camp would likely promote his previous experience at the Treasury.

22:14
22:05

Sfiso Buthelezi, current ANC MP serving in Parliament’s standing committee on finance is former businessman, believed to be close to Zuma.

Buthelezi makes all the right noises in committee meetings, criticising National Treasury for not taking a tougher stance against corporates and not giving enough credit to the “good work” done by the South African Revenue Service.

Buthelezi, an economist by profession, had resigned as chief operating officer at the Makana Investment Corporation (an investment vehicle for former political prisoners).

He is also a former chairperson of the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

22:02
21:58
There is speculation that a statement on the cabinet reshuffle will be released tonight.
21:53
21:45
Zuma met individually with affected ministers as reported by Times Live.
21:40
The rand briefly spiked to R13.13 to the greenback, back at R13.05/$ following the reported summons of the ANC Top 6 and Cabinet ministers by President Jacob Zum.
21:40
21:40
21:40
21:40

President Jacob Zuma faces a rebellion within his own party if he fires Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, with about 12 ministers considering resigning their positions and then fighting for the president’s removal, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and some deputy ministers may also resign, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The officials would keep their seats in parliament and possibly support or abstain from a vote of no confidence in the president if it’s called by the opposition or by members of the African National Congress (ANC), they said.


21:40
Meanwhile the Democratic Alliance will ask new Inspector General of Intelligence Dr Isaac Dintwe to probe the recent cancellation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's international roadshow.
21:39

President Jacob Zuma has summoned the rest of the ANC's top six to an urgent meeting in Pretoria

It is not clear what the meeting is about. 

The officials, Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Baleka Mbete‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize, were called to a meeting at short notice to the presidential home, Mahlambandlopfu, at 18:30.

Some ministers were informed to be on standby.

News24 understands that nine ministers, including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and six deputy ministers  will be affected by the reshuffle.
21:39
