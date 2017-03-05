 

Nine people killed in taxi, truck collision

2017-03-05 22:26

James de Villiers, News24

Emergency services responding to taxi-truck collision in Eastern Cape which left 9 people dead. (Supplied)

Cape Town – Nine people were killed when a taxi collided with a truck on the R63 between Bisho and Komga on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The taxi was travelling from a funeral in the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it hit a truck, Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told News24.

Traffic was diverted for four hours while the bodies were retrieved from the wreckage.

“It was terribly difficult to remove the bodies from the scene, with some of the officials becoming emotional because of the severity of the accident,” Kupelo said.

The truck driver and one male passenger survived the crash.

Both were taken to Frere hospital for medical attention.

Kupelo said once the male passenger is in a conscious state they will hopefully be able to identify the families to inform them.

“We just don’t know which village they were coming from or where they were going,” he said.

Speeding is suspected, judging from the impact on the taxi, Kupelo said.

The national traffic department has been informed to start formal investigations.


Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

