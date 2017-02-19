 

Nkoana-Mashabane China visit a “success”

2017-02-19 22:21

Kaveel Singh, News24

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Sunday declared her weekend visit to China a “success”.

Nkoana-Mashabane met with her counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister of Finance SHI Yaobin.

China is currently involved in several important development projects in SA, the department of international relations and co-operation said.

The department said Nkoana-Mashabane “discussed issues of mutual interest” with her Chinese counterparts.

The department said the Nkoana-Mashabane discussed the status of BRICS projects and took stock of progress made as the co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

China, the current chair of BRICS, will host the 9th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Xiamen, Fujian Province, from 3-5 September. SA will host the summit in 2018.

Read more on:    brics  |  maite nkoana-mashabane  |  china

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Mass hysteria': Pupil's death to be probed further

2017-02-19 22:21

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday February 18 2017-02-18 22:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 