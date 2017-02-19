Nkoana-Mashabane China visit a “success”

What To Read Next

Durban – International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Sunday declared her weekend visit to China a “success”.

Nkoana-Mashabane met with her counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister of Finance SHI Yaobin.

China is currently involved in several important development projects in SA, the department of international relations and co-operation said.

The department said Nkoana-Mashabane “discussed issues of mutual interest” with her Chinese counterparts.

The department said the Nkoana-Mashabane discussed the status of BRICS projects and took stock of progress made as the co-chairs of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

China, the current chair of BRICS, will host the 9th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Xiamen, Fujian Province, from 3-5 September. SA will host the summit in 2018.