Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as MP

Cape Town - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is to be sworn in as an MP, the office of the ANC chief whip has confirmed.

Nonceba Mhlauli, spokesperson to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu confirmed on Friday evening that she would be sworn in but said they were still waiting for a date from the speaker's office when this will take effect.

According to eNCA she will replace Pule Mabe, who resigned from Parliament earlier this month.

Mabe hung up his gloves just two months after being deployed as whip in Parliament’s finance committee, replacing now Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, City Press reported.

