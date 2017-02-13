 

NMMU offers reward for arson info

2017-02-13 22:43

Derrick Spies, News24 correspondent

Fire at NMMU (Facebook)

Fire at NMMU (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University has offered a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the latest arson attack on its property.

The university's South Campus procurement building was burnt over the weekend. Two petrol bombs were found on the scene.

The words “ANC must fall”, “Fuck you”, and “100% free education” were spray-painted on the walls in blue paint. It was the third arson attack on the campus since October last year.

“Whilst the university has always maintained an open-door policy to engage with student bodies around legitimate issues, even during the most trying times in late 2016, it is blatantly clear that there is a small group of violent individuals wishing to cause wanton destruction,” NMMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said.

“Arsonists have no place at a public university. They are criminals."

The university called on anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective Sergeant Thumani on 082-303-0201 or 074-621-5039. 

The university had increased security. Mbabela asked students and staff to report all suspicious activity to a secure hotline number 041-504-9111. All information would be handled in the strictest confidence. 



Read more on:    nmmu  |  port elizabeth  |  crime  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zwane visit families of Lily Mine workers

2017-02-13 22:40

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Paul O'Sullivan arrested outside AfriForum offices

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Durbanville 19:51 PM
Road name: Durbanville Avenue

Cape Town 19:50 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 11 2017-02-11 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 