NMMU offers reward for arson info

Port Elizabeth - The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University has offered a R50 000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the latest arson attack on its property.



The university's South Campus procurement building was burnt over the weekend. Two petrol bombs were found on the scene.



The words “ANC must fall”, “Fuck you”, and “100% free education” were spray-painted on the walls in blue paint. It was the third arson attack on the campus since October last year.



“Whilst the university has always maintained an open-door policy to engage with student bodies around legitimate issues, even during the most trying times in late 2016, it is blatantly clear that there is a small group of violent individuals wishing to cause wanton destruction,” NMMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said.



“Arsonists have no place at a public university. They are criminals."



The university called on anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective Sergeant Thumani on 082-303-0201 or 074-621-5039.



The university had increased security. Mbabela asked students and staff to report all suspicious activity to a secure hotline number 041-504-9111. All information would be handled in the strictest confidence.







