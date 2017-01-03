'No bail' call for man accused of killing 6-month-old Zahnia

Cape Town - Ocean View residents, angered by the fatal shooting of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, are expected to gather at the Simon’s Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to demand that the suspect arrested for her killing not be granted bail.

The last pictures of little Zahnia smiling with mom Cindy Woodward and dad Bradley Robyn dominate Woodward's Facebook timeline.

Zahnia was struck by a stray bullet and died in hospital last Friday.

A 31-year-old Hout Bay man has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the shooting, in which four others were wounded.

Angry Ocean View residents took to a community Facebook page, calling for the suspect to be denied bail and remain in police custody.

Anguished messages

One said: "No Bail....!!!!!!!!he should get life." (sic)

Another posted: "It's time to unite Ocean View. we need to go to the court and protest for no bail."

Woodward also posted several anguished messages on Facebook.

On Saturday morning, she said: "God I Want My Baby Back!!!!!!!!!!!Please?????? Somebody Please Tell Me its Not True!!"

Just days earlier, she had had her daughter's name tattooed on her body, with tiny little baby feet etched on the side.

Woodward has vowed that those who took her daughter's life will not rest.

"im not just going to let you Gangsters go on living a peaceful life. May ur conscience bother u for all ur life!!! I have so much anger hurt hate questions. If i have to make a stand all by myself i will but u will be reminded BY ME AS HER MOTHER OF WHAT U TOOK FROM ME!!! No weapon formed against me shall prosper!!! Enough is enough. 6 Months Old????... NO!!! NO!! NO!!!!," she posted.

Sharing a photograph of her little girl she wrote: "No more pain my baby. Free from this cruel cruel world we living in. A world where monsters get to see the next day and my oh so innocent happy little 6 month old baby gets shot!! 6 MONTHS OLD!!!! May your sweet happy adorable soul rest in peace my baby."

