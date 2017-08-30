 

No bail for KFC accused

2017-08-30 17:13

Alex Mitchely and Inga Mbambisa, News24

Stefan Nel, Dicky Junior van Rooyen, Marius Harding, Ockert Muller and Joshua Liam Scholtz stand in the Pretoria North Court, accused of assaulting a couple in KFC's drive through. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)

Pretoria - Three of the five men accused of assaulting a couple at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria earlier this month have been denied bail.

Stephan Nel, 39, Joshua Schultz, 21, and DJ van Rooyen, 21, along with Ockert Muller, 20, and Marius Harding, 23, are accused of allegedly attacking a couple at a drive-through in the early hours of August 3.

They are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and pointing of a firearm.

Muller has already been released on bail while Harding has abandoned his bid for bail. 

The attack was caught on video.

It was also alleged by the defence that the complainants were the aggressors in the incident. 

The court also heard that the couple's injuries were "neither serious nor life threatening".

News24 has previously revealed that Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants, and using racial slurs, at a garage in Petrus Steyn, Free State.

