 

'No bitterness, no anger. Just incredible loss' - family of murdered Stellenbosch student

2017-06-02 14:14

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - The family of murdered Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius want to remember her as the happy person that she was, her cousin said after a packed memorial service for the 21-year-old in Fish Hoek on Friday.

''Our family is choosing to focus on the joyful and loving person that Hannah was,'' said Lali van Zuydam on behalf of her family.

"There is no bitterness. There is no anger. There is just incredible loss."


Family and friends outside Fish Hoek NG Kerk where the memorial for Hannah Cornelius was held. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were chatting in a car in Bird street in the pretty campus town in the heart of the Cape winelands early on Saturday morning, when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

Marsh survived the attack and had to be treated afterwards, but Hannah's body was found on the side of the road near a wine farm. 

The car was also allegedly used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein and police made their first arrests after a dramatic car chase.

White King proteas were placed on the steps leading in to the church where the private memorial service was held on Friday, and a big bunch of yellow sunflowers was placed near the front door.

The old brown stone church was filled with students, friends and family who had come to remember her at a service led by Dominee Jan van Heerden.

The hymns ''Abide with Me''  and ''Heilige Jesus [holy Jesus]'' were selected.

Hannah was cremated on Thursday, her cousin said, and the family wants to be able to conduct any other services privately.

Van Zuydam said Hannah's parents are receiving incredible support from all around the world.

''We console ourselves knowing that there are so many good people in the world,'' she said.

More than 100 bikers revved their machines in tribute to the student after the memorial service.


Bikers do a guard of honour for Hannah Cornelius following the memorial service held in Fish Hoek. (Jenni Evans, News24)

While relatives and friends hugged each other, they watched through tears as the long convoy of bikers and tow trucks rode slowly down Fish Hoek's Main road and stopped outside the Dutch Reformed Church and revved their bikes and vehicles for her.

Her friends at res also held a memorial service for her on Thursday, according to Netwerk24.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have made their first appearance in court.

They are Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Verson Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons.

