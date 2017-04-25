 

No blacklisting of Nkandla upgrade companies - Nhleko

2017-04-25 11:53

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Nkandla. (Photo: City Press)

Nkandla. (Photo: City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – None of the companies involved in the upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead have been blacklisted, the public works ministry has said.

Replying to a parliamentary question from DA MP Annelie Lotriet, published on Monday, Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko said no supplier had been placed on the restricted supplier database.

However, the department would place on the database those suppliers guilty of breaching supply chain management policies and/or Treasury regulations.

The department had continued working with eight out of the 14 companies. They had been contracted between August 2014 to date, he said. 

They are Otis, Pro-Hydraulics, Mustapha Cachalia Engineering, Ilangalethu Consult, RG Consulting, Bonelena Construction Enterprise and Projects, E Magubane, and CA du Toit. 

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the revelations were shocking considering the Constitutional Court had found the upgrades were "fraught with corruption and unlawful enrichment".

"It once again proves that the more connected and corruptible you are, the more valuable to the ANC government you become, and the more illegitimate money you can make."

The party would refer the matter to the Treasury’s chief procurement officer to investigate.

"We are adamant that any company or individual who unduly benefitted from carrying out work at Nkandla must be blacklisted and held accountable for their actions."

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  nathi nhleko  |  cape town  |  nkandla upgrades  |  nkandla

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CPUT students protest over lack of facilities at res

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
There were at least two 'angry voices' of intruders in house - Henri van Breda

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 