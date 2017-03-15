 

South Africa won't be building border walls - Ramaphosa

2017-03-15 20:24

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cape Town – South Africa does not believe in building walls between itself and its neighbours, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday when he was asked about ANCYL Far North region chairperson Sandile Sibiya's call for a wall to be built along South Africa's border with Mozambique.

This would be to prevent criminals from allegedly stealing cars in South Africa and smuggling them over the border.

Asked by the DA's Makashule Gana if he supported this call, Ramaphosa was adamant that that would not happen.

"We are a nation that does not build walls. We do not believe in building walls. And that defines who we are. We are South Africans and we do not subscribe to the building of walls.

"We say South Africa is an open country and when people come here we must deal with them with dignity and respect within the parameters of our Constitution," he said.

"And besides, we don't have the money."

'Innovative solutions'

Ramaphosa was answering questions on the flare-up of violence against foreign nationals in South Africa.

He said an inter-ministerial committee was working to resolve the problems faced by the affected communities.

The team was led by Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, he said, and it was "coming up with innovative solutions".

He was also questioned on the country's stance on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the High Court's decision relating to it.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has withdrawn the draft repeal legislation which would have seen South Africa withdraw from the ICC.

Ramaphosa said the government subscribed to the rule of law, without any doubt.

"When courts rule in our country, we have them as the final arbiter on matters in which we might not agree on. And that is an important pillar of our democracy," he said.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  cyril ramaphosa

