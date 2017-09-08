Heart-breaking news for baby Mienke after she chokes on milk

“Today was the day that we all hoped for good news, and in one shocking second it felt as though the world was going to fall apart,” were the words of seven month old baby Mienke’s mother Verna after her worst nightmare became true.

“Thousands of questions? Why? How? Tears of pain and heartache that are flowing endlessly!” Verna Rheeders Mulder wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.

Mienke was admitted to the Nelspruit Mediclinic about two weeks ago after she choked on formula milk at the day care centre and went blue in the face.

Mienke was apparently technically already dead when she arrived at the hospital but 15 minutes later medical staff began to feel a pulse. She was airlifted to the hospital in Midrand where she was connected to a ventilator.

Since then Verna and her husband, Ryno, have been praying for a miracle.

But after various brain scans it seems like their precious little girl will never be the same again.

“Mienke’s MRI-results came in today (Friday): it wasn’t what we were hoping for. The most important part of Mienke’s brain has done up some damage,” says her mother.

According to her Mienke had suffered serious brain damage.

Versa sys the neurologist has made them aware that Mienke will be disabled for the rest of her life.

“She won’t be able to walk, run, see or talk! She is still so small and innocent and has her whole life ahead of her!”

She poured her heart out in the social media post.

“I just want to hear your little giggles as I cuddle you or see you pull your little faces. You still need to walk up and down the stairs with your two little sisters and ride a bike, kick a ball and do all the things that kids are supposed to do.

“But my poppie, God has the last say. Keep on praying for a full recovery and that the Lord Jesus will heal your brain.”

“Mienke, my doll, mommy is so sorry - my heart is completely broken.”

“But I know that my love for you is more than ever. I will never let your hand go. Together we will fight this because you are Jesus’s little fighter and our Miracle Mienke,” she closed off her post.