 

No commonly abused drugs found in murdered American’s body, court hears

2017-08-29 20:36

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Guatemalan murder accused Diego Novella speaks with his lawyer William Booth during his court appearance at Western Cape High Court on May 18, 2017 in Cape Town. (File, Gallo Images)

Guatemalan murder accused Diego Novella speaks with his lawyer William Booth during his court appearance at Western Cape High Court on May 18, 2017 in Cape Town. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Forensic toxicology tests did not detect any commonly abused drugs in the body of murdered marketing executive Gabriela Kabrins Alban, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

Jaco van Zyl, who was the chief forensic analyst at the national health department office in Woodstock, Cape Town, had been tasked with testing various samples received after her murder in July 2015.

These samples were from her body and the scene.

Testifying for the State on Tuesday, he said that the sealed samples he received included her stomach contents, urine, bile, eye fluid and blood.

“I screened for drugs of abuse, pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, herbal compounds, and poisons,” he explained. 

“I needed to help the pathologist find the cause of death. And I needed to know the levels of compounds.”

He did not find any so-called "drugs of abuse". 

Van Zyl said there was no trace of dronabinol (THC), which was the main compound of dagga and which was used for medical treatment.

He did find various pharmaceutical drugs in the samples, including codeine (painkiller) and cyclobenzaprine (muscle relaxant). 

Kabrins Alban had suffered from Lyme Disease.

Contradict Novella’s claim

Defence lawyer William Booth previously put it to her mother Doris that Novella had been concerned about the pain the marketing executive was in and had arranged for her to come to South Africa to receive treatment for the disease.

Van Zyl’s testimony on Tuesday seemed to contradict Novella’s claim in his plea explanation that he and Kabrins Alban had taken dronabinol together.

Novella, who comes from a wealthy Guatemalan family, stands accused of killing Kabrins Alban, 39, at the Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015.

He pleaded not guilty and was set to argue diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.

He remained in custody at the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison. Psychiatric evaluation by a panel at Valkenberg hospital found he had criminal capacity and was fit to stand trial.

Earlier on Tuesday, a police forensic expert described how a note was found on her chest with the word ‘cerote’ written in lipstick.

Cerote, a Spanish word, translates to 'piece of excrement'.

Chips, sweets and faeces

The court heard that chips, sweets and faeces were found on the deceased's body. Chips and sweets packets were also scattered around the room.

Booth said he was instructed that a glass object in one of the crime scene photos was a water pipe used to smoke cannabis.

No fingerprints were found on the item, Rushton confirmed. He said this did not mean that no one had touched the item.

"Would you agree that this is a bizarre crime scene?" Booth asked him.

Rushton agreed the scene was a “bit unusual” because of the items found on her body.

Novella’s sister had flown from South America to be in court on Tuesday. Judge Vincent Saldanha granted a request for the siblings to see each other during the lunch break on Wednesday.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.

Read more on:    gabriela kabrins alban  |  diego novella  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Duduzane Zuma should write affidavits, not open letters - Save SA

2017-08-29 19:43

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Thirteen escapees still at large
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, August 29 4 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 