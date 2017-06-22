 

No confidence vote: Email your MP

2017-06-22 07:00

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on the UDM's application to force National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to conduct the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot.

Opposition parties asked Mbete to schedule a vote of no confidence in Zuma following his controversial Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, in which Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and other ministers were fired.

The vote was initially set down for April 18. The opposition however asked for it to be postponed pending the application to the court for the vote to take place in secret, in the hope that this would encourage enough ANC MPs to vote against Zuma for it to succeed.

We have developed a tool to enable South Africans to choose a parliamentarian to contact and ask them to vote in one way or another. Select an MP from the blue drop down menu, fill in the brief form, and send the email.

Read more on:    parliament 2017  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Constitutional Court to rule on motion of no confidence secret ballot

2017-06-22 06:27

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 