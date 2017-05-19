 

No evidence at this stage linking suspect to the murder of Soweto women - NPA

2017-05-19 17:54

Amanda Khoza, News24

Johannesburg – There is no evidence, at this stage, that links the arrested suspect to the murders of friends Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula, who were found dead in Soweto at the weekend, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Friday.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Louw Mjonondwane, said, “The NPA in Protea court refused to place the murder docket of Bongeka and Popi on the roll as there is no evidence that links the arrested suspect at this stage, which means that the docket did not meet the minimum requirements for a matter to be placed on the roll.

“The NPA has instructed the investigating officer to conduct certain investigations, once concluded, the docket must be brought back to the NPA for a decision.”

A man was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Friday morning in connection to the alleged murders of Qwabe and Phungula. But journalists waited for hours for the matter to be called but it eventually did not sit because of the complication. 

The two women were found at the weekend after they were shot and killed and their bodies dumped in Naledi and Tladi.

Qwabe, 24, was found murdered in Naledi on Friday while her friend Phungula, was also found dead in neighbouring Tladi on Saturday.



 

