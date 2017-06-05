 

No jail time for owner of Pinetown truck that killed 25 people

2017-06-05 18:44

Kaveel Singh, News24

Gregory Govender with his lawyer (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Gregory Govender with his lawyer (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – There will be no jail time for the owner of a truck that crashed into several vehicles, killing 24 people on Fields Hill, Pinetown, in 2013.

Gregory Govender, owner of Sagekal Logistics, will under the plea and sentence agreement pay a combined fine of R25 000, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

Truck driver Sanele May is serving a 10-year jail term at the Umzinto Correctional Services facility for his role as the driver in the incident. In September 2013, the truck hurtled down Fields Hill after its brakes failed to apply.

May took the first off-ramp towards Richmond Road, Pinetown. The truck went through the intersection - smashing into two cars and four minibus taxis in an incident that killed 22 people immediately. Another two people later died in hospital.

Govender pleaded guilty to the Contravention of the National Road Traffic Act regarding the roadworthiness of the truck and the trailer that was involved in the crash - this in terms of the duties of an operator. The act requires the operator of a motor vehicle to conduct his operations with due care to public safety.

The fourth charge is a contravention of the Immigration Act and relates to the employment of May – from Swaziland - who was in the country illegally. 

"For counts 1 and 2 [taken as one for the purpose of sentencing], the accused was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or 12 months imprisonment. He was further sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or 12 months imprisonment for count 3 and a fine of R5 000 or six months imprisonment for count 4," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Kara said charges against Sagekal Logistics were withdrawn because "the company is currently subject to liquidation proceedings and is insolvent". 

The KZN Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Moipone Noko welcomed the sentence.

"We welcome the sentence and hope it serves as a warning to transport operators to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy. Truck accidents contribute significantly to the carnage on our roads."


Read more on:    gregory govender  |  sanele may  |  pinetown

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drought-stricken Cape Town braces for wet, windy cold front

2017-06-05 16:53

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
ICC Champs Trophy: How are Brits feeling about security at grounds?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 