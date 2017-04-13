 

No malice in removing Ntlemeza - Mbalula

2017-04-13 15:46

Mpho Raborife, News24

Berning Ntlemeza (File, Netwerk24)

Berning Ntlemeza (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – The decision to remove Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza from his position was not malicious, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.

"In terms of the court judgment, General Ntlemeza is no longer the head of the Hawks and we are implementing the court decision," Mbalula told reporters in Pretoria.

Even if he intended appealing the March 17 judgment by the High Court in Pretoria, its order stood and the chances of a successful appeal were unlikely.

"I am expected to act in the best interest of the public to guard against wasteful and irregular expenditure. This case lacked the prospect of success," Mbalula said.

The court found that when Mbalula’s predecessor Nathi Nhleko appointed him as head of the elite police unit, he had ignored two court judgments which found that Ntlemeza lacked "integrity and honour".

The findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza was unfit for public office. The court declared his appointment unlawful and invalid and set it aside.

New acting Hawks head

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Ntlemeza’s application for leave to appeal its March judgment, with costs. It ordered him to vacate his office immediately. Nhleko had also brought an appeal, which Mbalula withdrew.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law brought the case.

Mbalula on Thursday appointed deputy Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata as acting Hawks head.

"I wish you well in this demanding responsibility. It is my expectation and that of society that all members will rally around you with the support you will require," Mbalula told her.

He hoped the position would be filled permanently by the end of the year.

Until then, Mbalula said he wanted the Hawks to rid itself of the perception that it was being used to fight political battles, instead of serious crime.

"Society perceives the Hawks as a unit with low morale and that is one aspect that must be corrected. We must guard against the perception that we are a useless and [toothless] institution. Our mission is simple, to fight crime and nothing else."

'Hawks must be the pride of our people'

He expressed his concern that the unit was not meeting its targets and making enough arrests.

"The Hawks must be an armed elite unit that is clinical in the way it executes its work. In short, it must be the pride of our people. Therefore, I have instructed those who feel that they are not equal to the task to jump the ship," Mbalula said.

The cases Ntlemeza had started would continue being investigated and his appointments would not be reversed. However, if Hawks senior management wanted to review his decisions, they could.

He allayed fears of a crisis in the unit.

"We are not an institution in crisis or in a state of emergency. We will regroup as a unit."

Mbalula would not comment about whether Ntlemeza had agreed to take an early retirement or if he received a golden handshake.

He had twice met Ntlemeza in person and phoned him to tell him of his decision to withdraw Nhleko’s application for leave to appeal.

"Our decision has never been malicious. It is a decision that is informed first by public interest and equally it is informed by what in our view is a futile exercise," Mbalula said.

Read more on:    hawks  |  berning ntlemeza  |  fikile mbalula  |  pretoria  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This illustrator’s striking work honours the women who shaped South Africa

1 minute ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 