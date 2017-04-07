 

No plans for Zuma to step down - ANC

2017-04-07 17:50

Jenni Evans, News24

President Jacob Zuma reacts during a swearing in ceremony for the newly appointed ministers at the presidential guest house in Pretoria. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

President Jacob Zuma reacts during a swearing in ceremony for the newly appointed ministers at the presidential guest house in Pretoria. (Themba Hadebe, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The only place President Jacob Zuma is going is a long list of official engagements, after the African National Congress said there were no plans for him to step down after Friday's nationwide protests.

"There has been no such discussion," ANC spokesperson Khusela Sangoni said, when asked if the protests had led to any discussions in the party about Zuma.

Zuma's spokesperson in the Presidency was not immediately available to respond to Friday's calls that he resign. However, Zuma's diary for Saturday was already full.

- Make your voice heard. Are you marching or anywhere near a live protest? Send us your eyewitness accounts and pictures

- Tweet us using the hashtag #SAunites

He would attend the unveiling of the memorial stone of the late public service minister Collins Chabane in Limpopo on Saturday.

Chabane, his driver and bodyguard, Lesiba Sekele and Lawrence Lentsoane, were killed in a crash along the N1 near Polokwane on March 15, 2015. Truck driver Amukelani Rikhotso was sentenced to six years in jail for causing the crash.

Sangoni said that the ANC would continue speaking to civil society and everyone with grievances about Zuma. If a memorandum was handed over, it would be studied.


Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  protests  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Politicians back Save SA march to Union Buildings

2017-04-07 17:21

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday April 5 2017-04-05 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 