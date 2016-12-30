 

No real secret to success - IEB matriculant with 10 distinctions

2016-12-30 06:58

James de Villiers, News 24

Muneer Khan from Crawford College in Sandton has achieved 10 distinctions. (Supplied)

Muneer Khan from Crawford College in Sandton has achieved 10 distinctions. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Crawford College Sandton’s top matric student, Muneer Khan, said it was only hard work that helped him gain 10 distinctions in the 2016 IEB matric exams.

Get your matric results on News24

“There’s no real secret to success, it’s just about being diligent and committed,” Khan told News24 on Wednesday.

Khan received distinctions in Accounting, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Information Technology, Advanced Programme Mathematics, Business Studies, Physical Sciences, English Home Language, Life Sciences and Afrikaans First Additional Language.

He thanked his family for their support during the exams.

“My brother really inspired me to excel because he did very well in matric,” Khan said.

Khan’s brother, 20, received eight distinctions and is currently studying medicine at Wits University.

Khan will also be heading to Wits where he will be studying actuarial science in 2017.

“One day I will hopefully start up my own business or have a high position in a company like being the CEO to take charge of things,” Khan said.

According to Khan, too many South Africans focus on all the negatives in the country.  

“There is a lot of potential in South Africa if you look past all the negative things you see such as crime, corruption and violence.”

Read more on:    ieb  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The harder it is, the more exciting it is says maths enthusiast

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 