No real secret to success - IEB matriculant with 10 distinctions

Muneer Khan from Crawford College in Sandton has achieved 10 distinctions. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Crawford College Sandton’s top matric student, Muneer Khan, said it was only hard work that helped him gain 10 distinctions in the 2016 IEB matric exams.

“There’s no real secret to success, it’s just about being diligent and committed,” Khan told News24 on Wednesday.

Khan received distinctions in Accounting, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Information Technology, Advanced Programme Mathematics, Business Studies, Physical Sciences, English Home Language, Life Sciences and Afrikaans First Additional Language.

He thanked his family for their support during the exams.

“My brother really inspired me to excel because he did very well in matric,” Khan said.

Khan’s brother, 20, received eight distinctions and is currently studying medicine at Wits University.

Khan will also be heading to Wits where he will be studying actuarial science in 2017.

“One day I will hopefully start up my own business or have a high position in a company like being the CEO to take charge of things,” Khan said.

According to Khan, too many South Africans focus on all the negatives in the country.

“There is a lot of potential in South Africa if you look past all the negative things you see such as crime, corruption and violence.”