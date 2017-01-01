No reports of South Africans in Turkey nightclub massacre - Dirco

People leave as medics and security officials work at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (IHA via AP)

Pretoria - It appears that no South Africans were caught up in an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve in which at least 39 people were killed.

It is believed that 16 foreigners are among the dead.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “So far (there is) no information suggesting any South African may have been affected by that unfortunate incident.”

The Guardian reported that the Turkish Interior Minister said the gunman is still at large, despite earlier reports that he had been killed by police.

A lone gunman entered the Reina club, one of the most prestigious nightspots in the city.

It is situated on the shores of the Bosphorus on the European side of the city and has a terrace that goes down to the water’s edge.

The gunman was said to be using Kalashnikovs.