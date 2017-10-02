 

No reports of South Africans killed or injured in Las Vegas shooting - Dirco

2017-10-02 14:50

Jeanette Chabalala

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (John Locher, AP

Johannesburg - The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is still trying to confirm whether any South Africans were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 people dead and scores more injured.

"We have checked [and], amongst [those killed] and the injured, there are no reports of foreigners involved so far," department spokesperson Clayson Monyela told News24.

LIVE: Las Vegas death toll over 50, now 'deadliest mass shooting in US history'

More than 200 people were injured in what US media say is the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

Monyela said, according to the information they had received from the local authorities, it appeared that mostly Americans had been involved in the incident.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that authorities had received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival late on Sunday.

The publication said many people had been taken to hospital following the incident at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip.  

The gunman was identified by authorities as Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, AP reported.

